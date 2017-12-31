At 26 years old, Australian personal trainer and entrepreneur, Kayla Itsines, runs a business empire worth more than A$63 million ($69.2m).

The fitness professional, and founder of Bikini Body Guide, was named the top global fitness influencer for 2017 and is one of the top five women on the Financial Review's Young Rich List, according to Daily Mail Australia.

But what's the key to her success?

She says it's a "weird" trait that sets her apart from everyone else.

Speaking to Collective Hub, Kayla said it's her authenticity, helpfulness and ability to "stick to my morals" that have helped her relate to others online and in business.

"People could see me who knew me years ago and still be like, 'You're the same person then as you are today'. When they meet me, they're like, 'You're exactly the same'," she said.

"I'm literally just doing what I love, 'cause I love helping people. I'm weird. Like, if you said, 'Oh, my nail's chipped' I would run - run - go get you nail polish remover and repaint your nails.

"Nothing is beneath me. So, yeah, I just like helping people."

Kayla's main focus is helping women become "strong" rather than "skinny".

The fitness professional was named the top global fitness influencer for 2017. Photo / Instagram

Speaking to Sporteluxe, Kayla revealed each day begins at 5am followed by a round of bootcamp with like-minded friends.

She also doesn't take on the challenge without a decent breakfast - or two.

Kayla said she is a firm believer in maintaining her energy levels through food and before she heads out the door in the morning she will eat an egg on toast and drink some green tea.

When she returns, she has the "second half" of her breakfast - one she's happy to "change up 1,000 different ways".

On Instagram, Kayla revealed one her most favourite breakfast combinations: blueberries, cream cheese and honey on rye bread.

"My Papou eats toast with olive oil, cheese, tomato with salt, olives and a Turkish coffee every morning," she wrote. "He's 80-years-old and fitter than me."

While the fitness star makes a point of starting her morning well, her commitment to eating healthily extends over the course of the day.

Her snacks generally consist of fruit and yoghurt while lunch is a combination of carbs and protein.

She has more than 8.3 million Instagram followers. Photo / Instagram

"If I get hungry later, I might have a little can of tuna. For dinner, again it's just quality protein and a small portion of carbs.

"If I'm craving sugar, I'll have a cup of tea or something like that. I think a lot of people confuse hunger with boredom."

Though the subject of supplements is often hotly debated among those in the health and fitness industry, Kayla doesn't believe these are altogether necessary, especially as her diet tends to cover all her nutrition needs.

"I believe I eat a very balanced diet and therefore don't feel that my body NEEDS any more protein or supplements so the answer is no, I don't regularly take protein or supplements," she wrote in response to a question on Instagram.

Kayla, who radiates good health, also said health and nutrition should be embraced in a holistic way and doesn't advocate for detoxes, or cutting out foods.

She said she likes eating a range of foods, including carbs and fats, all with in moderation, and flatly states "there are no secrets".