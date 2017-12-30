A 'financial dominatrix' whose clients pay her to assume control of their bank accounts claims her work has made her a bitcoin millionaire.

Based in Paris, and known only as Theodora, she has been working as a dominatrix for eight years, but four years ago made the decision to accept digital currency - or cryptocurrency - such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Monero as payment.

Her clients, all men between the ages of 30 and 50, send online payments ranging from US$25 ($35.20) up to US$10,000 ($14,000) in digital money, in exchange for video clips of Theodora or the opportunity to chat to her over the phone, according to the Daily Mail.

She also revealed in an interview with MarketWatch she has a core group of regular clients, who spend as much as US$100,000 ($140,000) a time on in-person meetings and private domination sessions.

The dominatrix said her wealthy "geek" clients include CEOs and politicians who seek her out for "elite financial domination"; meaning submissives' derive sexual pleasure from showering her with cash and gifts including designer clothes and shoes.

The profile described how some relinquish all control of their bank accounts to Theodora - effectively becoming "human ATMs".

"Relinquishing control from them [clients] is not just them paying me," she said. "It is me holding their credit card, having access to their bank accounts, and determining how much they need to live and how much I can take from them."

Theodora explains it is common for a sex worker to accept cryptocurrency as payment online, and with Bitcoin's recent surge in value, it has only made her richer.

She told the site in an interview, that her "geek clients" get a thrill in "mining money" for her - a process which involves miners using special software to solve math problems and are then issued a certain number of bitcoins in exchange.

They then spend their currency on Theodora: "I take a lot of geek clients who like new technology.

She specialises in financial domination, which means her clients will hand over total control of their bank balances. Photo / Instagram / The Only Theodora

"They were really excited when I taught them how to build a mining rig for me so they could mine 24/7 from their home."

The dominatrix says she accepts other forms of currency, as she's always "thinking ahead" in case the Bitcoin market crashes.

Theodora specialises in "femdom hypnosis", which is the practise of dominating men with hypnosis.

Her clients - who she says are high-powered men in CEO positions, or politicians - also let her take total control of their bank accounts where they achieve pleasure through a "consensual form of release".

"It's a form of psychological domination where money is the tool for the transfer of power," Theodora explains.

"Relinquishing control from them is not just them paying me — it is me holding their credit card, having access to their bank accounts, and determining how much they need to live and how much I can take from them.

"I need to put them right on the limit. The point of financial domination isn't about taking everything they have and leaving them on the street — the fetish is controlled and consensual."

According to recent reports Bitcoin is set to create a financial bubble, earlier this month a single Bitcoin was valued at US$16,000 ($22,528) before dropping back to US$14,000 ($19,712) where it currently sits.

Theodora estimates that she makes between US$7,000 ($9,856) to US$10,000 ($14,080) per month in cryptocurrency donations, and collectively so far she has made over one million in the digital trade.