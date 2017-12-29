U.S. stock indexes edged lower Friday afternoon, on course to end the final day of trading for 2017 with modest losses. Health care and technology companies accounted for much of the decline. Energy stocks also fell, even as crude oil prices hit the highest level in more than two years. Consumer products makers and industrials stocks were among the gainers.

Trading volume was light ahead of the New Year's holiday. Despite the market slide, stocks were on track to close the year with strong gains.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,681 as of 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,791. The Nasdaq fell 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,923. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 6 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,542.

THE QUOTE: The modest market dip on light trading likely reflects some investors opting to pocket some gains ahead of the New Year's Day holiday, said J.J. Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

"I'm thinking there's a little bit of profit-taking as we get into the year-end and people start thinking about where to establish new positions," he said.

UNDER THE WEATHER: Health care stocks were headed lower. Centene fell $1.64, or 1.6 percent, to $101.27.

TECHNOLOGY STUMBLES: KLA-Tencor was among the technology sector's big decliners. The stock dropped $2.23, or 2.1 percent, to $105.62.

TAXING LAW: Goldman Sachs Group shares declined after the investment bank said the newly-passed U.S. tax law will reduce its 2017 earnings by about $5 billion. The stock slipped 52 cents to $255.98. Other big banks were down as part of a broader slide in financial stocks.

NO DEAL: Bonanza Creek Energy slumped 7.5 percent after SandRidge Energy called off its bid to buy the oil and gas company. Bonanza slid $2.22 to $27.43. SandRidge jumped $1.96, or 10.2 percent, to $21.10.

DISAPPOINTING OUTLOOK: Adtran slid 14.6 percent after the networking equipment maker cut its forecasts for the fourth quarter and said revenue in the first quarter will be lower than analysts expected. The stock shed $3.25 to $19.

BIG GAINERS: Tobacco companies were moving higher along with other consumer-products companies. Philip Morris International rose $1.29, or 1.2 percent, to $106.10. Altria Group added 42 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $71.69.

BUYOUT BUZZ: TiVo surged 13.4 percent after TheStreet.com reported that private equity firms are interested in buying the digital video recording company for at least $20 a share. The stock added $1.88 to $15.88.

OIL & GAS: Benchmark U.S. crude added 58 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at $60.42 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That's the highest closing price of the year and the first time U.S. crude has finished above $60 a barrel since June 2015.

Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, gained 71 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $66.87 per barrel in London. The price of natural gas continued to rise in response to the harsh winter weather gripping a large swath of the U.S. It gained 4 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Despite the big gain in oil and gas prices, energy stocks were mixed. National Oilwell Varco rose 59 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $36.08, while Range Resources slid 51 cents, or 2.9 percent, to $17.10.

"Just like stocks right now, the futures have a pretty light volume," Kinahan said. "We need some real volumes for people to say, 'OK, this is real."

METALS: Gold added $12.10, or 0.9 percent, to $1,309.30 an ounce. Silver gained 22 cents to $17.15 an ounce. Copper slipped a penny to $3.30 a pound.

BOND YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.41 percent from 2.43 percent late Thursday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 112.64 yen from 112.87 yen on Thursday. The euro strengthened to $1.2012 from $1.1952.

BITCOIN: The price of bitcoin was up 0.1 percent to $14,441 as of 3:36 p.m. ET, according to the tracking site CoinDesk. Bitcoin futures on the Cboe Futures Exchange picked up 6.9 percent to $14,700. The virtual currency has been highly volatile in recent weeks, hitting a record high before sliding sharply last week.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Major stock indexes in Europe finished mixed Friday. Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.9 percent, hitting a record on the close of a shortened trading day. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 each declined 0.5 percent.

For 2017, Britain's notched a gain of 7.6 percent, while indexes in Germany and France closed the year with gains of 12.5 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively. In Asia, most markets ended the day with modest gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.1 percent lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.2 percent. For the year, the Nikkei posted a gain of 19.1 percent, while the Hang Seng finished with a gain of 36 percent.