U.S. stock indexes finished slightly higher in light trading Thursday, nudging the Dow Jones industrial average to its 71st record high this year.

Banks accounted for most of the gains. Some energy companies also notched gains as plummeting temperatures across much of the U.S. sent the price of natural gas higher. Consumer-goods makers lagged the most.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4.92 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,687.54.

The Dow gained 63.21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,837.51, a record.

The Nasdaq added 10.82 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,950.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 4.99 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,548.93.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.20 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is up 83.45 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 9.80 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 6 points, or 0.4 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 448.71 points, or 20 percent.

The Dow is up 5,074.91 points, or 25.7 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,567.04 points, or 29.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 191.80 points, or 14.1 percent.