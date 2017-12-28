A Polish builder who left his pay packet in a pub four days before Christmas has miraculously been reunited with his wages after an appeal was put on social media.

Mick Dore, 51, the landlord of The Alexandra pub in Wimbledon, southwest London, found the envelope, which contained £600 (more than $1100).

It only had the name "Mariusz" written on it, but Dore believed he could track him down so decided to tweet a photograph of it.

The post got 1.5 million views on Facebook and more than 3 million interactions on Twitter - including by celebrities such as J.K. Rowling - and Dore received messages from New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Dore was stunned when Mariusz later walked through the pub's front door but said it was an "anti-climax" because he calmly said: "I'm Mariusz and I think you've got my money."

He tweeted: 'OH MY GOD WE'VE GOT HIM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He's just walked in the sports bar, I've checked the CCTV, and it's him!!!'

Dore wrote on the pub's Facebook page: "After 1.5 million Facebook views, Twitter activity well over 3 million interactions, messages from Australia, New Zealand, the Phillipines, Canada all over (jeez Canada loved this story, we'd have found him in about ten minutes there), all through Europe and everywhere else, we found him.

"In probably the most understated and anti-climatic end to a saga in history, Mariusz walked into our sports bar and said 'I'm Mariusz and I think you've got my money'.

"Upon being asked, he told me the chair he was sitting on (we found the envelope underneath that one), told me what time he came in (we checked him in on the CCTV) and told me to the penny how much was in the packet. It's 100% him."

He was able to find the Polish worker after originally tweeting: "Mariusz, we found your pay packet in the Alex on Thursday night (21st December).

"It's stuffed full of cash, you haven't lost it. We've got it!

"If anyone knows probably a Polish man called Mariusz, near Wimbledon, it could be him. Please tell him!"

Dore explained that Mariusz went back to Poland for Christmas and did not tell his wife

he had lost his wages because he "didn't want to cause her stress".

Mariusz didn't realise his money had been found until his son saw the tweet and realised it was his father's envelope.

Dore added: "We just want to say a HUUUUGE thank-you to everyone who tweeted it, retweeted it, translated it, put zeds into etc.

"We never had one single fraudulent claim (a couple of jokey ones only) and Mariusz's son SAW IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA, 'could this be you Dad?'. You did it people!!!"

Mariusz does not use social media, the BBC reported.

"I don't think he appreciated the fact the whole world was looking for him," Dore told the BBC.

"He didn't tell his wife because he didn't want the hassle."

Andrew Radcliffe — known as Nobby — was the barman who found the pay packet.

"We're hugely proud of him. Without his honesty there would be no story," Dores told the BBC.