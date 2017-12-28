Here are 10 quick tips on how to have an amazing year in 2018 (both in business and also in your personal life).

Tip One: Increase your prices.

Many businesses do not charge high enough prices for the value that they offer their clients.

So a New Year is a good chance to start testing higher prices particularly for new clients.



For some great advice on how to do this I highly recommend the excellent book Value Based Fees- How to charge and get what you are worth by Alan Weiss.

Tip Two: Begin a regular Added Value Marketing Programme to 50 key clients and 50 key referral sources.

This just means you send these people something that adds value once a month.

My recommendation here is that you send something added value by good old fashioned snail mail and not by email to these people. That way it will stand out and you will be positively remembered every single month.

By doing this every month you make it very easy for these people to give you great referrals and highly profitable repeat sales.

Tip Three: Collect 10 great testimonials from your best clients and customers and then use these testimonials in all your marketing.

A good testimonial from a delighted client is easily 10 more believable and persuasive than anything you can say on your own behold.

Tip Four: Try 10 new lead generation systems for your business.

There are over 273 different things you can do to attract new clients for your business.

And many of these things could potentially work a lot better than what you are using right now. (You'll only know when you test them.)

Tip Five: Try explaining "what you do" in an interesting and memorable way.

There is an excellent video that goes into great detail on how to do this. You can watch it at this link.

When you answer the question 'What do you do?' in an interesting and memorable way you make it much easier for people to remember your business and positively refer you to other people they know.

Tip Six: Celebrate your successes.

I've written about this before.

Just write down five successes you've had each day in your business. A happy client, a good referral, a great sales presentation, met someone really positive, got to work on time etc.

When you do this for a month you have over 100 successes now written down.

Any time you don't feel as positive as you like just pull out your success list and read it.

Tip Seven: Use your creative thinking to come up with ways to double your sales.

I've written a short guide that explains exactly how to do this.

Just email me for a free copy.

Tip Eight: Focus on your health.

A year ago I was diagnosed with an unexpected heart condition.

I was fortunate to have it corrected fully with a heart procedure earlier this year.

However it reminded me to never again take health for granted.

Do something each week to put yourself in better health.

A great place to start is to read the excellent messages on creating healthy habits for yourself by James Clear.

Tip Nine: Have a lot of adventures and interesting experiences.

There is now a huge amount of scientific research that shows that most people are actually happier when then spend money on experiences rather than things.

There is a terrific book called "Happy Money" that explains why this works.

So plan to have a lot of interesting adventures and experiences in 2018.

Tip Ten: Think Bigger.

There is an excellent article by technology expert Daniel Burrus on how to think a lot bigger.

You can read it at this link.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday break and all the best for an amazing 2018.

"Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let every new year find you a better man." - Benjamin Franklin

Action Exercise: Try any (or all) of these tips to help make 2018 an amazing year.

