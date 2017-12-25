Scores of flights across New Zealand are going for as low as $19 a seat as Air New Zealand cuts prices for Boxing Day.

The specials include international flights to America, Japan and South America destinations for as little as $800 return.

The Grabaseat website says the promotion is to capture the spirit of returns. It suggests instead of returning average presents travellers should consider bagging a bargain return airfare.

The dozens of deals across nearly 150 flights are being quickly snapped up.

Many cut price seats sold out within minutes.

They included flights between Auckland, Queenstown, Dunedin and Christchurch.

Most international flights are for March and April but some are available until October.

International carrier Emirates also released a swathe of low fares today to regions around its network.

Deals include flights to the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa from $1599 return and Australia from $469 return.

The special economy class fares are for various travel dates next year and are on sale until January 16.

The special price fares started at $1599 return from Auckland and Christchurch to UK, Europe and Africa, and to the Middle East from $1899 return.

Other fares included Auckland to Asia return from $899, and Auckland to Eastern Europe from $1599.