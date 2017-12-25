TOKYO (AP) — Shares were mixed in quiet trading Monday in the few Asian markets open during the Christmas holiday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.2 percent to 22,939.18, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.5 percent to 3,280.46.

Trading was thin in Japan, with early losses tracking last week's weak finish on Wall Street.

Shares were higher in Thailand but fell in Taiwan.

Stocks finished slightly lower Friday in New York in subdued trading ahead of the three-day holiday weekend. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell less than 0.1 percent to 2,683.34. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.1 percent to 24,754.06 and the Nasdaq composite also shed 0.1 percent, to 6,959.96.

Stocks were below the record highs they reached earlier in the week but still finished higher for the fifth week in a row.

Markets will be closed in the U.S. and Europe on Monday in observance of Christmas, and with just four days of trading left in 2017, stocks were on pace to finish every month of the year with gains, when dividends are included.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 11 cents to $58.47 a barrel in New York on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, rose 35 cents to $65.25 a barrel in London.

The dollar was at 113.23 Japanese yen, down from 113.29. The euro rose to $1.1879.