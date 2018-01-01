What is 2018 looking like for your business?

Beany is focused on growing our happy clients. We've learnt a lot over the past 3 years so we want to make 2018 the year that we tailor our services much more precisely to the needs of our clients. We've been researching and developing new software so that we can help our clients be more prosperous over the long term. Callaghan Innovation has been great, supporting our innovation. Beany has always been on a high growth trajectory so this is the next big step forward.

How is that different to 2017? How has the last year been for your business?

2017 has been all about ensuring that our clients have a good experience with us. We tripled our client numbers in FY 2017 and are doubling organically this year - that kind of growth can put strains on a young business so this year we've focused on making sure our systems can handle the growth in the next few years. It's been a very busy year, building the team and the systems around them. We'd like to say a huge thank you to our loyal clients as we've gone through this process.

What are the issues affecting your industry in the next 12 months?

Our industry has many of the issues facing other businesses such as the threat of automation, software over-taking people, offshore suppliers and a quickening pace of change.

Accountancy sat back for a long time feeling insulated from these changes - but they are here and we must embrace the opportunities that technology brings. The other key issue is finding sufficient team members who are comfortable working the way we do - we are constantly recruiting.

What is the biggest issue you would like the new Government to champion in 2018?

Keeping the wheels on the economy. It's not sexy or glamorous - but we need the New Zealand economy to flourish so we can pay for all the things that Kiwis want, like more income equality, a fairer society, good water quality and affordable housing. It's impossible to know what's going to happen in the world over the next few years but there are some indicators of financial instability and some areas for concern which are being reflected in the decreasing confidence of business owners. The Government needs to keep an eye on that ball.

Do you get a break this summer? What's your favourite way to relax?

I am a strong believer in rest and relaxation. The Beany team works very hard through the year and I really want all of us to take a couple of weeks of complete break. So for me, that's time with my family and friends, swimming at Ocean Beach in Hawke's Bay, and maybe even a few hours with a jigsaw puzzle, sad, I know!