NZME is shaking up the property market with a one-stop online service for buyers, sellers, renters and owners.

The media company will next year launch OneRoof, a new digital platform with all the data and information people need to make better property decisions.

"Until now there hasn't been one source for the listings, insight, data and content that savvy property buyers and renters want to help them make an informed decision, on their next home," said NZME, which publishes the New Zealand Herald and nzherald.co.nz.

"OneRoof is changing this, with a design which focuses on the factors that really matter to prospective buyers and renters. With all the information they need at their fingertips, OneRoof users will be able to make smarter property decisions, faster than ever, with the search journey tailored to suit the user," the company said.

Advertisement

As well as offering real estate agents a platform to connect with buyers, OneRoof will also cater to renters, allowing them to apply for tenancies directly through the platform.

OneRoof will build on NZME's strong property resources — such as Herald Homes — and is backed by the company's network that reaches 3.3 million Kiwis. It will feature everything from the latest market data to top tips for first home buyers.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the service would tap into the company's "recognised editorial expertise in property".

"OneRoof is the natural next step for NZME to capitalise on the opportunity presented by the digital property classifieds market. OneRoof will be a formidable competitor in New Zealand's property market."

NZME's chief digital officer, Laura Maxwell, said OneRoof would streamline the process for those buying or renting.

"OneRoof has been designed with complete focus on the needs of the user. The decision to purchase a property is one of the biggest financial and emotional decisions that we make in our lives," Maxwell said.

"Buyers need to be able to understand how their chosen property will work for them and their lifestyle. We are prioritising the things that actually matter to people in making property decisions, which until now hasn't been easily accessible all in one place. OneRoof changes that," she said.