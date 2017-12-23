A once run-down villa with no working bathroom or kitchen, rotten floorboards and labelled a fire hazard has been transformed into one of the smartest homes on the block.

Nestled on one of the best streets in Ponsonby hundreds of people poured through the open homes when the dilapidated villa was on the market in September last year.

Despite the rusty red roof and collapsing ceilings the neglected but charming villa on Russell Street was snapped up for $1,375,000.

Photos of the house before the renovation show peeling wallpaper, rotten floorboards and damaged ceilings.

The lean-to toilet was not working, there was no power and no working kitchen.

Prior to it going on the market Auckland Council had also issued a "dangerous and insanitary building" due to fire loading, means of escape being impeded, inadequate resistance to moisture and being "in a state of disrepair".

And in his marketing of the then run-down house - a month after concerns over fire loading had been removed by council - Barfoot and Thompson agent Will Gluestein said it was a "truly blank canvas" within a 10 second stroll of Ponsonby Road.

"Not everyday does the perfect opportunity arise.The opportunities for this home are endless. All you need to bring is your imagination with your architect and builder," Gluestein said.

The once uninhabitable villa is once again on the market - but this time it is unrecognisable from the battered white weatherboard house.

The red rusty roof has been replaced and the peeling paint gone.

The three bedroom house that had no curtains now has blinds that can be closed by smartphone and attic stairs that descend on demand.

Velux roof windows also have rain sensors and will automatically close it if starts to rain.

Barfoot and Thompson agent Neil Dayal said the house had been completely rebuilt with luxurious comforts added at every step.

"This villa epitomises the elegant charm of yesteryear with the latest in contemporary, luxurious living," Dayal said.

"The results have made life in this highly desirable location even more attractive."

Dayal said the back of the house had been completely rebuilt with vaulted ceilings, open

plan living and a designer kitchen leading out to a decked "outdoor room" at the rear.

"It is an amazing house that is fully automated - it is next level," Dayal said.

Features include double glazing, Smeg appliances, attic storage, automated blinds, Gas fireplace and a retractable awning.

The average house price in Freemans Bay, which runs between Ponsonby and Herne Bay, is relatively low at $1,280,600 because of the high number of apartments in the area.

Houses nearby show recent sales of upwards of $2m.

The Russell Street house, on just 205 sqm, has a 2017 CV of $1,575,000 but is expected to sell for much more.

It is for sale by negotiation.