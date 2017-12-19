Alongside Ohakune's Big Carrot, Te Puke's Big Kiwifruit and Queensland's Big Pineapple, add another icon to the 'big' list.

Australasia, get ready for the Big Milo Tin.

But you won't be able to find it on this side of the Tasman - it's our Aussie cousins who are planning to erect the giant tin.

More than 80,000 Australians expressed their support for the latest larger-than-life landmark.

Advertisement

"I think this should be the new Aussie icon. Put it on the $100 bill as well!" one fan wrote on social media.

"Absolutely!!! Grew up with Milo and now my boys are doing the same! Childhood wouldn't have been the same without it!" another supporter said.

And finally, Milo has listened, announcing the construction of a 'Big Milo Tin'.

"We've been blown away by the level of support for the 'Big Milo Tin'," Nestle Factory Manager Mat Oram said.

"What started as a fun idea has quickly grown into something much bigger, and we're delighted to give something back to Milo fans and celebrate the rich 83-year Australian heritage of the Milo brand."

To celebrate Milo's 85th birthday, it will be built in 2019 in Kempsey, near Port Macquarie on the Mid North Coast region of New South Wales.

The factory for Milo is located just outside of Kempsey, in Smithtown.

"With the history of Milo deeply rooted in Smithtown, it will be wonderful to share this celebration with the local community and put this great town on the map," Oram said.

The monument will be a fitting commemoration for the iconic Australian energy drink that was developed during the Great Depression to address malnutrition.