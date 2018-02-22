Fast-growing Fiji Airways has opened a premier lounge which it hopes will make Nadi an enticing stopover option in the South Pacific. Business Herald Traveller takes a look at the lounge amenities and what's on offer.

Star constellation lighting, a live plant wall and state-of-the-art spa facilities are a few features of Fiji Airways' new business-class departure lounge.

The lounge, based at Nadi International Airport, is also available to economy passengers for $70 and can accommodate up to 200 people at one time, it is family-friendly with a children zone and on-call nanny service.

Fiji Attorney-General and Minister of Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Fiji Airways chief executive Andre Vilijoen opened the lounge in December last year after 12 months of construction.

Vilijoen said it was "world class" and trumped luxury airline equivalents.

Designed by Space Studios and AAPI, Shaenaz Voss, Fiji Airways head of customer experience and chief designer, said the concept was unique and did not follow amenities offered at other airline lounges.

"This is what we, as a team in the customer experience area, decided we wanted other people to experience going through our lounge. It is basically what we ourselves would like to experience and what our guests would want to experience," she said.

"We added features from our local cultural experience."

Rohit Kant, general manager of Nadi apartment complex The Terraces and an attendee at the lounge unveiling, said the lounge exceeded his expectations.

"It's something new for the country and shows we're taking things to the next level to enhance customer experience," Kant said.

He said he believed the lounge was "the jewel to the airport's crown".

Fiji Airways chief Andre Vilijoen said the airline was committed to the growth of Fiji tourism and that the lounge would be an enticing addition to help facilitate that.

"We know how important tourism is for the country, for GDP, and at Fiji Airways we are committed to assist to keep it growing," Vilijoen said in December. "We've had a tremendous year of successes and the missing piece was a world class lounge."

Mereoni Gusuivalu, human resources director at the Sofitel hotel. Photo / Aimee Shaw

The staff

The premier lounge will be staffed between 12 and 15 people at any given time, recruited by hotel chain and partner, The Sofitel.

Sofitel human resources director Mereoni Gusuivalu said her team was excited to be a part of the new lounge, and to be situated at the airport.

"It is a one-of-a-kind lounge and it will be really well-received so we're looking forward to the operation [opening]," Gusuivalu said.

"It is an added value to the airport so I am sure it will attract more customers - and not just from the South Pacific."

The buffet counter offering a wide selection of food. Photo / Aimee Shaw

Buffet dining

The glitzy lounge offers an impressive buffet selection of local Fijian delicacies, catering for a range of dietary requirements including vegetarians and vegans, crafted by both Fiji Airways executive chef and guest chefs.

It has a Fijian "bean cart" offering locals' favourite sweets and savouries for snacks, and an impressive pofiter roll tower as a dessert treat.

Luxury spa facilities with private massage rooms are also available in the lounge, operated by Spa Denarau, for between $17 and $70 and are open between 5am and 11pm every day.

It offers a range of treatments including back massages, manicures and pedicures.

Fiji Airway's live plant wall located in its Premier Lounge. Photo / Aimee Shaw

Live plant wall

A statement piece of the lounge, the live plant wall, extends from the entrance door through to the dining area.

Voss said the team at Fiji Airways worked hard to put the live wall together, which is made up of native Fijian plants.

"The final touch we wanted, to make it really different, was the live wall; we thought that it would be a really good added feature," she said.

The children's play area in Fiji Airway's Premier Lounge. Photo / Aimee Shaw

Kids entertainment

The children's entertainment corner located in a quiet seating area of the lounge features a glass wall so parents can see what their children are up to and offers an in-house nanny service for no additional cost.

This was a "world first", Voss said, and she said didn't believe any other airline lounges offered a similar complimentary service.

Other amenities in the lounge include a private meeting area, shower facilities, charging stations, a "business centre" with free of charge printing services, multiple secluded seating areas and free wifi.

Fiji Airways would not disclose how much it spent on the new lounge.