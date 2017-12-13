The Government will conduct an inquiry into making New Zealand's fuel supply more secure, following the September outage of the Marsden Refinery to Auckland fuel pipeline.

The pipeline, which supplies petrol, diesel and jet fuel from the Marsden Point Refinery to the Wiri Oil Terminal in South Auckland, was shut down for 10 days following a leak on 14 September 2017.

It supplies about 95 per cent of Auckland's total fuel, including all of Auckland International Airport's jet fuel.

"The Refinery to Auckland Pipeline is a critical piece of infrastructure for our country," Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today.

Advertisement

"It carries the majority of Auckland's total fuel demand, including for Auckland Airport, and is essential to keeping Kiwis moving. The outage showed how vulnerable this key piece of infrastructure is and how important it is to build more resilience in the system."

An independent Government inquiry will be able to compel evidence and access to relevant information. The terms of reference will be established early next year, along with independent inquirers.

"The inquiry will investigate not only the immediate causes of the outage, but also the maintenance and operation practices at the pipeline and if they are fit for purpose," Woods said.

"We will also look at how we can make our fuel supply more secure in the future – investigating options for improving resilience."

Woods has also instructed officials to look at short-term ways to improve resilience, as well as how to ensure all parties involved have effective response plans in the event of any potential future outages.

The pipeline is a 170km buried pipeline between the Marsden Point Refinery and a bulk oil storage terminal at Wiri. It is operated by Refining NZ, the operator of the Marsden Point Refinery.