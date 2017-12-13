A millionaire is holding a competition to give away his £2.3 million ($4.4m) mansion for £10.50 ($20.16) a ticket - complete with a Rolls Royce, a stocked wine cellar, a gardener and a housekeeper.

The four-bedroom hideaway is surrounded by a ten acre landscaped garden, three-hole golf green, leisure complex with a pool and gym and a granny flat.

The seller wants to walk away with just a handful of personal possessions - so the winner will also receive all the furniture, hundreds of bottles of wine and all the white goods, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Whoever wins the home near Tiverton, Devon, will also get £50,000 ($96,021) cash, a tractor and a quad bike - and bizarrely the stock of 600 spare light bulbs.

The anonymous homeowner said he just wants to sell it via the competition to "have some fun". Along with his wife, the businessman built the property in the early 1990s and will donate £2 ($3.84) from every ticket sold to charities including the British Red Cross, the Make A Wish Foundation and Help For Heroes.

He said: "We've had some wonderful times in the house, which we designed and built ourselves.

"However, we have two grandchildren who live four hours drive away and we want to be closer to them.

"We thought that selling the house through a competition would be a fun thing to do and would mean we could raise money for some of our favourite charities.

"We don't want the hassle of moving everything out. We just want to walk out with our clothes, personal possessions and family photos."

The owners are hoping to sell 500,000 tickets by the close of competition next November - netting an estimated £5.25m ($10m) in sales.

The total estimated value of the prize is around £3m ($5.7m), while nine runners up are set to receive £10,000 ($19,200) each. Entrants must answer a simple question in order to buy a ticket.

Martyn Burnett, of Whitton and Laing estate agents and chartered surveyors who viewed the property, described it as an "incredible property right in the heart of the West Country".

Jason Suckley, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation - one of the charities which will benefit - said: "It's difficult to imagine a more spectacular prize for the lucky winner."