The cow disease Mycoplasma bovis has been found in the North Island for the first time, says the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

MPI has identified four new properties as positive for the bacterial cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis and strongly suspects one further property.

One of the latest infected properties is in the Hastings district, the other three are within a farming enterprise in Winton.

There is also a suspect property near Ashburton.

MPI's Director of Response, Geoff Gwyn says early indications are that all the properties have links with the Van Leeuwen Dairy Group (VLDG) - where the outbreak started - through cattle movements.

"The Hastings and Ashburton properties were identified through our tracing programme and the Winton property was identified through the industry milk testing programme.

"All of the movements we have been tracing are prior to 21 July, when the disease was first detected and notified to MPI.

Agriculture and Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor said he was "deeply disappointed'' by the detection of the disease near Hastings and Winton.

"The fact the disease has been found in the North Island is disappointing to me and, no doubt, will be for farmers too,'' O'Connor said.

Officials are working hard to track the disease, he said.

"We are still unable to identify the source of the disease and that concerns me."

O'Connor said he would meet with officials to discuss the next steps in dealing with the outbreak.

"I understand this is tough for farmers, people working on these properties and people in these close-knit communities, but everyone is working hard to find solutions."

The Hastings and Winton properties were placed under a Restricted Place Notice under the Biosecurity Act.

This effectively places them in quarantine lockdown - restricting the movement of animals and other risk goods on and off the farm.

The suspect property is under voluntary movement controls until its status is confirmed.