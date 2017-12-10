Some petrol stations in the North Island had no premium 95 petrol on Monday morning due to the Marsden Point refinery false alarm.

The pipeline between the Marsden Point oil refinery and Auckland - the sole source of jet fuel, petrol and diesel for the city - was temporarily shut down on Sunday over what has since proved to be a false alarm.

It was reopened by 6pm Sunday evening. Z Energy said on Monday morning that the 12-hour shutdown caused delivery delays to some petrol stations in the upper North Island.

A spokeswoman told Fairfax that 91 petrol and diesel supply was not affected.

Meanwhile, the prospect of another oil shutdown in Auckland has prompted the government to speed up an inquest into the city's supply options.

While the weekend's halt has raised industry concerns there may be a temporary effect on supply to pumps, it is not expected to cause problems for airports as a leak did earlier in the year.

In September a leak in the line caused by a digger resulted in a jet fuel supply crisis at Auckland Airport. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the weekend's scare was a sign a review of Auckland's fuel supply options and back-up plans now needed to be sped up.

The 168km pipeline carries fuel from the oil refinery at Marsden Point to tanks in Wiri, south Auckland.

