The Marsden Point to Auckland fuel pipeline has been restarted after it was shut down after a scare this morning.

The 170km pipeline carries fuel from Refining New Zealand in Northland to storage tanks in Wiri, South Auckland.

After it ruptured in September near Marsden Point it has been running at reduced pressure but today an alarm from its monitoring system was activated at 5.15am and it was shut down as a precaution.

A Refining NZ spokesman said a series of checks throughout the day had determined that the pipeline is fit for service.

''Based on the information from our investigation we believe there was no leak, and at around 6pm this evening the decision was taken to restart the pipeline,'' he said.

Any significant disruption to aviation and road fuel supplies would have been a blow for airlines as they enter the peak holiday flying period and motorists ahead of the holiday driving season.

Investigations in the September incident are continuing after a digger is thought to have caused damage some time before the pipeline broke, spewing aviation fuel into a swamp.

The government is still working on the framework for a likely inquiry.

A report prepared for the Ministry of Economic Development, which was subsumed into MBIE, found New Zealand's national fuel supply network was reasonably robust and adept at responding to most disruptions.

However, there was a risk to Auckland supply because the Marsden Point refinery supplies almost all of the city's fuel through the refinery-to-Auckland pipeline.