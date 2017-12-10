The fuel pipeline from Marsden Point to Auckland has been shut down following an alarm from the leak detection system.

The alarm has gone off in a section of the line between Wiri and Auckland Airport.

BP confirmed a leak detection alarm sounded on Sunday and the source is being investigated.

Spokesperson Debi Boffa said alternative fuel supply arrangements are being made by all involved parties, TVNZ reports.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the fuel pipeline burst near Ruakaka, spilling up to 80,000 litres of fuel on to nearby farmland and causing severe disruption to flights.

The travel plans of thousands of people were impacted during the crisis, which saw the cancellation of scores of flights in September.

The HMNZS Endeavour was eventually deployed to transport fuel and 20 Defence Force category 5 tanker drivers hit the roads between Marsden Point and the airport today.

Read more:

Flight cancellations continue as airlines deal with fuel shortage

Airport fuel crisis: Govt offers to help as flights cut

Two flights cancelled as jet fuel starts to flow