The Herald looks at how Kiwis have transformed rambling old properties into modern gems in our series From Dump to Desirable.

A run-down Parnell home once described as being "too tired to bark" has been given a snappy renovation by three brothers with a love of old houses and big projects.

Luke, Mike and Tim Adams bought the Bradford St home just over two years ago and restoring it has been a labour of love.

At the time Ray White agent Ricky Cave talked about the worn out deck, peeling wallpaper, and crumbling doorstep all under the 110-year-old villa's rusty roof.

The listing made headlines because of the postage-stamp sized section (252sq m) and poor condition of the two level property.

Bradford St Parnell before renovations. Photo / Supplied

But the charm and character of the old cottage was also highlighted - and the original features, ornate fireplaces, wood-panelled walls and ceilings, and slide-and-sash windows drew the Adams brothers in.

The trio took the plunge and bought the property in February 2015 for $1,120,000 million.

"We knew it was in a bit of a state but we like old houses, we liked the street and we wanted something in Parnell," Luke said.

"We were also keen on a project."

The brothers, aged 26, 28 and 30, stripped back and rebuilt the home under the guidance of builder brother Mike.

"Mike led the way and but we are all pretty practical so we all got on with it," Luke said.

Luke said the old house was in "a bit of a state" and thinks it was previously a five bedroom house with no lounge.

Bradford St after renovations. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The brothers reconfigured the house to become a four bedroom, two bathroom home and put in a new kitchen.

"It's a completely new layout inside, new decks new kitchen new bathroom. We put in big sliding door out on to the deck that has a view out to the valley," Luke said.

"We also added an off-street park which adds value on this street."

The brothers now call the Bradford St villa home and all three are enjoying living in the house they renovated.

And they are all keen to do it again sometime.

"It was great working together, we really enjoyed it," Luke said.

"We'd like to do it again."