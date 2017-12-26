The Herald looks at how Kiwis have transformed rambling old properties into modern gems in our series From Dump to Desirable.

It was known as the party house of Grey Lynn and a regular crash pad for dozens of university students.

Google Street View still shows front steps strewn with beer cans and rubbish - a true indication of what life was like for the rambling villa on Grosvenor St.

The four-bedroom home had good bones and bad tenants.

In 2014 the property made the news because buyer interest in the neglected house with graffiti on the walls and rusted car bodies in the 481m sq back yard surpassed $1m.

The back yard was levelled and landscaped with lush planting, an outdoor fireplace and a louvretec system. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The years of neglect at the old house ended when a young couple risked it all and bought the rundown rental.

The couple paid $1.2m for it three years ago and have lost count of what they have spent transforming the student dive into one of the best homes on the block.

"We were drawn to the house because it was so robust," the owner said.

"Everyone comments on the view. The planting makes it feel private like you are in Titirangi but then you look up at the Sky Tower." Photo / Brett Phibbs

"It's 120 years old and it has had 20 rough students living in it at one time and it has stood the test of time."

The owner said the house was in "absolutely terrible" condition when they bought it.

Decades of tough tenants had taken their toll with peeling paint, ripped wallpaper and overgrown gardens.

"It hadn't had any love for many years."

The pair spent six months renovating and gave the home a top-to-toe renovation.

The house was given a new kitchen, two new bathrooms, full insulation and under-floor gas heating was installed.

The back yard was levelled and landscaped with lush planting, an outdoor fireplace and a louvretec system.

The former student dive at 35 Grosvenor St in Auckland's Grey Lynn has been turned from an ugly duckling to a beautiful swan. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"Everyone comments on the view. The planting makes it feel private like you are in Titirangi but then you look up at the Sky Tower," he said.

"We have eight neighbouring properties but you can't see any of them."

The owner said shaking the past of the old villa hasn't been as easy as stripping back the wallpaper or getting rid of the graffiti.

"We have had friends over who suddenly remember being at a party here years ago with 500 people."

"It was well-known as a party house."

He said people still get a shock when they look up the property on Google Maps and see the rubbish and beer cans on the doorstep.

"It's definitely a bit different from that now."