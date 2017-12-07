Australian online retailer Catch Group is relaunching Pumpkin Patch.

Catch Group purchased the brand and its intellectual property, including its customer database, product designs and trademarks, for an amount understood to be about A$2 million ($2.2m), from receivers.

In March the Herald reported that Catch Group was designing a new Pumpkin Patch range that would be sold online in New Zealand and Australia.

A limited-edition collection is going on sale for the Summer before a complete range in released early next year.

Catch Group chief executive Nati Harpaz said: "We are really excited to be relaunching this iconic and much loved brand. We can't wait to hear what the Pumpkin Patch fans think."

Pumpkin Patch, which was founded in 1990, went into receivership in October last year owing about $76m.

Receivers from the firm KordaMentha tried to sell the business as a going concern but had no option but to liquidate after it received no serious expressions of interest.

All 160 Pumpkin Patch stores were closed, with roughly 1400 staff let go.