Uber has announced a policy that will force drivers in Australia to take breaks after 12 hours on the road after a driver was charged over a passenger's death 21 hours into his shift.

From this Friday, drivers across Australia will be automatically logged off for six hours after they have been online and driving for 12 hours, the ride-sharing company told news.com.au.

The feature has been active in NSW since October 27, and will be expanded to all of Australia later this week.

A spokesman for Uber said the trial has "helped keep drivers safe on the road".

The expansion comes as an Uber driver was charged with negligent driving following the death of a passenger.

The incident occurred about 3.15am on Saturday, June 17 when a man was hit by a bus near the intersection of Bathurst Street in the Sydney CBD.

It is alleged the man, 30, exited the ride-sharing vehicle at a set of traffic lights and fell into the path of a bus when the car accelerated.

The passenger was dragged under the bus and died instantly.

The matter has been under investigation by Sydney police officers, who will alleged the male driver of the car had been working for about 21 hours "without a substantial break".

Drivers will be alerted when they can start their shift again. Photo / Supplied

In a statement sent to news.com.au, a spokesman for Uber said: "This was a tragedy and our heart goes out to the family. Following the incident, we reached out to law enforcement and offered to help in anyway we could."

The driver has been charged with negligent driving occasioning death and is due to appear at Downing Centre Local Court in January.

Uber has previously had "community guidelines" in place recommending that drivers take a break "if you are feeling tired".

The new feature forces drivers offline after 12 hours online, while the vehicle is moving. That means if the driver is logged on, but the car is stationary while they are waiting for a rider or sitting in the airport queue, for example, that time doesn't count.

Drivers will be unable to reset the counter and will be able to monitor the time left on their shift on the app. They will also be notified when they can go back online.

The same goes for drivers delivering food using UberEATS.