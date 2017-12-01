An Auckland tertiary and youth education provider with 1200 students has failed.

Shareholders of Best Pacific Institute of Education - which served students in west and south Auckland - appointed liquidators after determining it could no longer trade.

All courses have now been suspended and liquidators William Black and Conor McElhinney say they will be working closely with the company directors, the Tertiary Education Commission and New Zealand Qualifications Authority "to ensure the smooth transition of all students to new education providers within the next few weeks".

"Students will be contacted to advise of the transfer process, but should not turn up to class in the interim," the statement said.