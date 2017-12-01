Australia has made a pitch to host Prince Harry's royal stag's party and New Zealand should hurry up and do the same.

This nation shouldn't let the fifth in line to British throne spend his final days before marriage partying in the Australian way: getting sunburnt and drunk.

If the 33-year was to spend a week here for this stag do, this is what Harry could do:

Party at the Duke of Marlborough

The view from the iconic Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell, Bay of Islands. Photo / File

• What could make Prince Harry feel more at home than imbibing at the very regal-sounding Duke of Marlborough?

An establishment steeped in history and nestled on the Russell waterfront, the old Duke has been serving patrons since 1827.

The unofficial royal visit could also give the Bay of Islands a shot in the arm as the tourism season winds down.

Hunting during the roar

The roar appropriately occurs just before Harry's wedding so a South Island hunting trip has to be on the cards. Photo / 123RF

• As New Zealand's male deer have their three to four weeks of hyper-sexual activity just prior to the royal wedding in New Zealand's autumn - "the roar" - what could be more fitting for a prince than a hunting trip to the South Island's West Coast to bag a stag for his stag?

Viva Roto Vegas

Harry and his mates would love Rotorua. Photo / file

• Harry's known as a man keen who likes the odd flutter and while New Zealand can't offer Las Vegas it's got something far, far better: "Roto Vegas".

Rotorua, would be a great spot for Harry and the lads to soak in an idyllic thermal pool and reminisce about those wild old days. Not sure if it's actually got too much in the way of casinos, but he could always have a go on the pokies.