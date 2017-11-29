Customers with a Vodafone email address will have their accounts closed down tomorrow when the telco axes the service.

Around 200,000 to 250,000 email addresses will be affected across Vodafone's nine email platforms.

Vodafone has promised customers it will automatically forward emails from the closed accounts to a new email of the customer's choice, for as long as they are a Vodafone customer.

The telco had emailed customers to inform them of the change and provided information on how to set up automatic forwarding and a new email address.

Telecommunications Users Association of New Zealand chief executive Craig Young advised that those who haven't made the switch yet need to do so tonight. If customers need help setting up a new email account, they should contact Vodafone.

"If they are unsure about what to do, ring Vodafone as their provider", Young said.

Customers can set up a free Microsoft or Google email account.

Email platforms affected:

vodafone.co.nz

vodafone.net.nz

ihug.co.nz

wave.co.nz

quik.co.nz

pcconnect.co.nz

paradise.net.nz

clear.net.nz

es.co.nz