A woman had to be helped by emergency services after her hair got caught in a conveyor belt at a Turners & Growers plant in the Bay of Islands this morning.

Kerikeri Constable Mark Roberts said the woman was taken to Whangarei Hospital as a precaution.

"The woman has had her hair caught in conveyor belt rollers," he said.

"She has sustained only moderate injuries but she was in shock so the Northland Rescue Helicopter was called to take her to Whangarei Hospital."

Fire Emergency New Zealand officers helped free the woman from the machinery.



T&G Global (originally Turners and Growers) has operations in 15 New Zealand cities from Whangarei to Dunedin. It has citrus and kiwifruit orchards with cool stores and packhouses at Kerikeri.

A Worksafe investigation was likely.