It appears no one wants to earn a $150,000 salary for running a King Country adventure park.

The role at Forgotten World Adventures, based in Taumarunui, has been advertised since at least July but is still up for grabs, Fairfax reported.

The advertisement is for a general manager who would receive an "Auckland salary" of over $150,000 for the "right" candidate.

It appears no-one wants to earn a $150,000 salary for running Forgotten World Adventures in Taumaranui. Photo / file

The small King Country town offers 4-bedroom homes for only $259,000 and lifestyle blocks from around $350,000. If you're after a bit more land, 4ha with a house costs around $500,000.

Forgotten World Adventures boasts having hosted over 22,000 tourists "using our custom-built rail carts, rail bikes, a jet boat and helicopter tours to show them an incredibly beautiful and historical part of New Zealand".

The advertisement says candidates don't need tourism experience but will "need to be a true leader".

Forgotten World Adventures train rides MD, Ian Balme. Photo / Michael Craig

"We are looking for someone who is excited about doubling our revenue over the next three years, passionate about securing our position as a 'bucket list' experience for our target market, and focused on developing our reputation as an industry leader," the advertisement reads.

With a population of only 4500, Taumarunui is a relatively large centre in the region and is close to both Lake Taupo and Mt Ruapehu.