Whatever the Duchess of Cambridge wears turns to gold and it seems that Meghan Markle is having the same effect on the retail world since joining the royal family.

After stepping out in a white belted coat by Canadian brand, Line the Label, the retailer's website completely crashed, according to Daily Mail.

Fashion aficionados rushed to the style portal in an attempt to get their hands on the jacket - even though it's not being sold online.

In a nod to her previous home of Toronto, Meghan chose to wear a coat from the Canadian brand. While the exact price of the piece isn't known, a similar style is retailing for £450 (NZ$870).

Founded in 2000 by friends John Muscat And Jennifer Wells, the brand is known for its stylish knitwear and use of sumptuous materials and counts actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Bosworth among its A-list fans.

Meghan has donned the brand before, most notably to the Invictus Games earlier this year.

Wrapping up against the cold, Meghan offered only a glimpse of her dress beneath her white coat. The forest green frock was designed by P.A.R.O.S.H, the brainchild of Italian designer Paolo Rossello. The brand channels a classically mod aesthetic that is revamped with playful patterning and bold, vibrant colours.

Meghan chose to support Canadian fine jewellery brand Birks for her official engagement photocall. She donned a pair of £850 (NZ$1640) 18K yellow gold and opal earrings from Birks in the official announcement, taken outdoors, in the grounds at Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge had the same effect on the high street after her engagement announcement in 2011.

The now-iconic royal blue wrap dress by London-based label Issa flew off the shelves after the 33-year-old wore it, while delivering the news of her future nuptials to media at St James's Palace.

The dress was created by Brazilian-born designer Daniella Issa Helayel who has dressed everyone from Naomi Campbell and Madonna, to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. It was after the big announcement that the 'Kate effect' took off with fans rushing to copy the brunette's style - even before she became a member of the royal family.

High end brands such as L.K. Bennett, Hobbs, Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Reiss, Zara and J Brand have all benefited from the Duchess wearing their garments.

