It's not just business class passengers who get comfy beds in Qantas' new Dreamliner planes.

Both cabin crew and the pilots have their own rest areas in the Boeing 787s, which Qantas will have eight of by the end of next year.

Air New Zealand was the first airline in the world to take delivery of the revolutionary 787-9 aircraft in 2014 and this latest arrival takes the airline's fleet to 10 Dreamliners.

In the past, airlines had to keep a business class seat spare for pilots on long haul flights so they could have a nap if they wanted. But not anymore.

Inside the pilot rest area in a Dreamliner.

In the front of the Dreamliner there's a rest area for the pilots which has two beds, a standing area and a seat.

The pilot rest area is near the cockpit and is behind a locked door to prevent any potential security issues as the pilots walk to and from the area,

Towards the rear of the plane, there's a crew rest area with six beds where each attendant can head to chill out for a few hours during a long haul flight.

A crew rest area.

Qantas took delivery of its first Dreamliner in Sydney last month and the Boeing 787's have made new routes possible for the carrier.

Direct flights from Melbourne to Los Angeles will kick off next month and flights from Perth to London will be available from March next year.