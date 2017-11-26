A Wellington home designed by the renowned architect behind the Auckland Sky Tower is going on the market for the first time ever.

The Days Bay, Lower Hutt house, designed by Gordon Moller, is expected to sell for well over $1 million.

"We are really excited to be marketing this property. This is truly one out of the box," said owner of Century 21 First Choice Realty, Joseph Lupi.

The house, built in the 70s, sits on 1385sq m of land. Photo/Supplied The house, built in the 70s, sits on 1385sq m of land. Photo/Supplied

"The fact that Gordon Moller designed it adds considerable interest given his well-known and celebrated body of work in New Zealand over many years, including of course Auckland's Sky Tower."

Advertisement

The 29 Ferry Rd house has been a family home for longtime owner Ross Mulholland for the last 40 years. He oversaw its construction in 1977.

Lupi expected the home to sell to a family "because of the fun outdoors activities that you can do in Days Bay.

"It's also a big house ... it's got the space for a family."

The spacious living room boasts high ceilings and an open-plan flow. Photo/Supplied The spacious living room boasts high ceilings and an open-plan flow. Photo/Supplied

The 1385sq m site at Sunshine Pointhas four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sauna, a library room, and a scullery.

"This is one of those truly special properties to raise your family and make lasting memories," Lupi said.

"It would have to have one of the best outdoor entertainment areas in Wellington I've ever seen. At the same time, it offers plenty of privacy."

Lupi said one of Gordon Moller's stamps on the house was his use of native rimu timber. Photo/Supplied Lupi said one of Gordon Moller's stamps on the house was his use of native rimu timber. Photo/Supplied

In his opinion, the best feature of the house was "undoubtedly" the view.

Described as a nature lovers' sanctuary, the outside features herb gardens, mature trees, birdlife, fruit trees and roses.

Inside Gordon Moller has also stamped his mark, with warm rimu joinery, high wooden studs as well as interesting nooks and crannies.

Lupi said Moller liked building tower structures and this was present in the Days Bay house, which had a special study room that also acted as a lookout, with windows all around and panoramic views of the bay.

Josephi Lupi said the best feature of the house was its view of Days Bay. Photo/Supplied Josephi Lupi said the best feature of the house was its view of Days Bay. Photo/Supplied

The house has a CV of $920,000 and Lupi said it would sell for much more than that.

The average home price in Days Bay is $872,300, according to QV.

Lupi is hosting viewings by appointment and open homes, with the tender process closing on December 7. It will not be sold prior.