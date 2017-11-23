Travel agents are getting in on Black Friday fever with cut-price deals, including return fares to eight destinations around the Pacific rim for less than $670.

Helloworld has limited economy seats, all priced at $669, to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, Osaka and Tokyo.

Flight Centre has slashed return fares to Hawaii to less than $500 a person when travelling with a family.

Air New Zealand has put cut-price fares into the market for the promotional day that follows Thanksgiving in the United States.

Advertisement

Helloworld general manager of marketing David Libeau said the airline had targeted Black Friday with the deals and travel agents repackaged them, with his company absorbing up to $300 in discounts.

He expected the fares to sell quickly.

The fares are available on flights from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch from January to July, depending on the destination. There are exclusions for school holidays.

Flight Centre has Auckland-Honolulu fares for $499 a person if two adults and two children travel together.

Other deals from that agent include return San Francisco and Los Angeles fares for $899, Bali for $699 and Tokyo for $799.

The fare deals on Air New Zealand out of Auckland include return flights to Fiji and Samoa for $499. All the flights are on selected dates starting from January.

The air fare discounts will help further fuel record travel overseas by New Zealanders.

Figures released this week by Statistics New Zealand showed Kiwis took 2.83 million overseas trips in the October 2017 year, up 11 per cent on the October 2016 year. Intense competition between airlines is pushing fares down.

Flight Centre said individual adults flying on the Honolulu deal would pay $599 and $399 for a child aged two to 11 years old.

During the weekend Flight Centre says it will offer further travel deals, as part of a Mega Global Sale, which general manager retail said Sue Matson said would be "spectacular".