How do you know if you are a bad boss? Causing a great deal of frustration and stress is just one of many ways leaders can wreak havoc in the office.

Recruitment company Robert Half has put together a list of the eight common traits of a bad boss, and yes, micro-managing is on the list.

Robert Half New Zealand general manager Megan Alexander said companies needed to be proactive in fostering positive working relationships and eliminating negative behaviour in the workplace.

"It's important to identify where managers may go wrong in their behaviour by assessing how effectively they interact with their staff and asking for their direct feedback in their performance review - so they can aspire to be the best boss they can be," Alexander said.

Here are the eight common traits of a bad boss:

1. Inability to communicate

As a boss, you need to be able to communicate effectively, whether you're giving instructions, sharing praise, setting deadlines or announcing news. You need to be comfortable addressing people on a one-to-one basis and as part of a group. Without this quality, employees may be less likely to follow your instructions, or execute projects the way you assigned them.

2. Hide behind a veil of secrecy

When you're the boss, there will be some instances when information needs to be kept private. However, if you're not being transparent, it will be difficult for your team to trust and respect you.

3. Make inconsistent decisions

Inconsistent decision-making is a key sign of a bad boss. If you respond in a different way each time the same situation arises, employees will struggle to take you seriously or to predict the next steps.

4. Take the credit and pass the buck

A classic sign of a bad boss is someone who takes all the credit when things go well for their team, but deflects criticism onto others when results are less positive.



5. Micro-manage everything

There's nothing worse than a bad boss who watches over employees all day, scrutinising each move they make, while giving constant instructions.



6. Make unreasonable demands

A bad boss may expect employees to come into the office early, stay late, work through their lunch hour, or cancel annual leave at short notice. Pushing staff to their limits will inevitably sour relations and make it difficult to maximise productivity.



7. Pick favourites

A bad boss likes to pick favourites and treats team members differently in the workplace.



8. Shout to get heard

As a boss, not everything will always go your way. When this happens, you can't snap at employees, or storm out of the office. You also can't shout to ensure everyone hears your opinion.