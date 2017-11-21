An Australian man has passionately defended a proposal for a service station and KFC "just two minutes" from his southeast Brisbane home.

The man's submission, handwritten on a form clearly meant to encourage residents to object to the plans, made three succinct points in favour of proposed development.

"I love KFC. This store with be 2 minutes from my house!! Please ignore the people objecting to this development!!" he wrote.

His second and third points related to the inadequacies of his closest fried chicken outlets.

"The queue at the Wynnum store is too long. The Carindale store always get the orders wrong. They are hopeless," he wrote.

"I have complained to KFC about this store (you get KFC vouchers if you complain, FYI.)"

A KFC spokeswoman stated: "Whilst we would love to come to Tingalpa and serve our great tasting chicken, we cannot at this stage confirm any plans for a new restaurant."

However developer Paul Novak confirmed KFC as the fast food outlet and Caltex as the service station tenant for his proposed development at 1466 Wynnum Rd, Tingalpa.

Councillor Ryan Murphy (Doboy), who found the man's objection and posted it to social media, said: "This is likely the biggest thing to happen in Tingalpa in 2017".

He said the lack of a KFC in Doboy Ward was a "contentious issue" and residents had to drive to neighbouring wards to access fried chicken "for as long as anyone could remember".

"I suppose some residents are seeing this as an opportunity to correct that long standing inequality," he said.

Despite his joy in reading the "fingerlickin' good" submission, he said neighbours had serious concerns about the site's suitability for a petrol station.

Most of the submissions received have been against the development.

He encouraged all residents to make their submissions on the development application by December 6, whether they be objections or supportive.

Mr Novak said the development would create competition to lower petrol prices and give Tingalpa residents access to fast food.

"Anything that's new there's some concern, but I can assure you it's (the petrol station) is very safe, very modern, very new," he said.