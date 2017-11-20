Auckland's cheapest house is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Haranui Rd in South Head, with a new rateable valuation of $120,000.

This was up $39,000 on the Kaipara Harbour home's 2014 valuation, which was $81,000.

It was also $45,880,000 cheaper than the region's most expensive house, a clifftop mansion sitting pretty on Orakei's Huriaro Place with a valuation of $46 million.

Auckland Council released its new valuations today, revealing the rateable valuations (RV) of each of the 548,000 properties evaluated.

And the four cheapest homes in the Super City were all on the same road, which is described by locals in South Head, a community northwest of Helensville, as being "community-based" and very centred around the local marae.

Tracy Hill is the secretary of Haranui Marae, also based on Haranui Rd.

Hill, who lives at 1 Haranui Rd, said she wasn't hugely surprised by the valuations, or the fact she lived just down the road from the cheapest home in the Auckland region.

"A lot of the people in this area are living on ancestral land that's been passed down through generations."

The 44-year-old said the area was fairly undeveloped with very little infrastructure. The locals were a tight-knit bunch and many were blood-related.

"It's very community-based here, we have a marae that is in between us all and everyone huis there all the time," she said.

Down the road, Elon Bycroft said his late wife was a cousin of the resident living in the cheapest home.

The 77-year-old had lived in the area for about 50 years. He had moved to the street to live with his wife Rene, whose family had been based in the area.

Everyone on the street was pretty close, he said. Most of them were linked by the marae.

"They're all family, they all have different things on at the marae - tangi and that sort of thing. I'm sort of the home handyman for the marae."

Bycroft said his wife had been very involved in the community. She had been the kaikaranga, whose role was to welcome visitors on to Haranui Marae with a ceremonial call, and had participated in many other events.

"She was involved in all sorts of stuff at Bastian Pt, in the land marches, anything she could do for the wellbeing of her people."

Bycroft was similarly unfazed by the news the city's cheapest home was just down the road.

"It's just an old house, that's probably why it's priced like that. It's pretty small too, which could be another reason."