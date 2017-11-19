Move over Hatchimals - LOL Surprise! Big Surprise is the hottest Christmas toy of 2017.

For the uninitiated, the giant A$99 ($110) plastic ball promises "the ultimate unboxing experience" with 50 "never before seen surprises" inside.

But if you're hoping to get your hands on one, you'd better get organised - with about five weeks until Christmas, the limited edition LOL Surprise! Big Surprise is selling out fast across Australia's major toy retailers.

The toys are currently unavailable online at Kmart, Target, Big W and Toys R Us - but some can still be found on eBay.

Advertisement

If you're planning on bidding for one online though, be prepared to pay up. The toy is being sold for as much as A$189 on the site.

Retail expert Brian Walker from the Retail Doctor Group explained that when it came to new, "must-have" Christmas items like LOL Surprise! Big Surprise, retailers tended to stock a limited number of items and "err conservatively and not run the risk of [carrying stock] in to the New Year".

But is LOL Surprise! Big Surprise really worth the hassle and expense?

UK mum Ciara Umar made headlines last week after posting a scathing review of the toy on Facebook, warning parents that "I would definately (sic) not recommend if you don't want to waste your money".

Her post struck a chord, attracting more than 7,000 shares and hundreds of comments, with many parents labelling the toy as a "rip off".

Australian parents have also weighed in on the controversial toy, taking to a recent Essential Baby forum to share their opinion.

While some parents said LOL Surprise! Big Surprise was nothing but "harmless fun", others worried about the toy's excess packaging and hefty price tag, with one parent even suggesting it could be a "gateway to gambling".

The toy has 50 'surprises' inside. Photo / Supplied The toy has 50 'surprises' inside. Photo / Supplied

If your kids still have their heart set on a LOL Surprise! Big Surprise or other sellout items, Brian Walker said the key was to get in early and use technology to your advantage.

"We're using smart phones ... at a much higher frequency than ever before," he said "So do your research ... always check if it's in stock, and price compare.

"Visit online, visit shops, and be prepared to shop around." Walker said that technology and personalised gifts would be huge for all ages this Christmas, and he expected 2016's hottest Christmas toy, Hatchimals, to remain a top seller for kids this festive season.