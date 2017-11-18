A filthy bakery has been fined more than $290,000 for mashing potatoes - with a tennis racquet.

Doce Bakers and Sweet Mahal, which shared the same premises, had an ongoing pest problem and filthy floors and equipment, said the Daily Mail.

Despite Enfield Council officers visiting the business in Edmonton, north London, last January, they found hygiene standards had fallen even lower when they visited in July.

Doce Bakers and Sweet Mahal, which shared the same premises, had an ongoing pest problem and filthy floors and equipment. Photo / Enfeild Council

Sweet Mahal company director Rana Ahmed and Doce Bakers director Nizakat Ali have now been fined $296,350 at Highbury Magistrates Court.

The shops were jointly used to manufacture desserts, sweets, bakery goods and samosas.

Enfield Council's cabinet member for environment, Cllr Daniel Anderson, said: 'Enfield Council has a duty to protect our residents and we won't hesitate to act wherever and whenever necessary to protect them against any risk to their health.

'We take a dim view of any food outlets whose premises aren't kept in a hygienic state for the manufacture of food.

"Our residents have the right to expect the food they buy to be safe to eat."