Auckland's southern suburbs could see the biggest rise in property values - a jump of over 50 per cent in most areas - when council unveils its 2017 property revaluation figures.

Auckland Council will reveal the total value of all properties across the region today, including a breakdown by property type and suburb.

Individual rateable values (RV) of the roughly 548,000 properties analysed will be released next Monday.

Meanwhile, a Herald analysis, based on available figures that show how average values have changed since the last valuation in 2014, indicates many of Auckland's southern suburbs will see the largest rise in RV.

According to qv.co.nz data, Northwest Manukau saw the highest change in value since July 2014, up 56.8 per cent ($277,828) to $767,205 in July this year.

Close on its heels was another southern suburb, Papakura, which had risen 56.5 per cent ($244,094) to $675,358.

Only Franklin (average value $658,595) and Manukau East ($801,616 average value) seemed to have fallen short of a 50 per cent rise in value, rising 41.6 per cent and 45.5 per cent respectively in the three years to last July.

Across the wider Auckland region the rise in value was $324,018 (45 per cent), from $720,426 in July 2014, to $1.04m in July 2017.

Head of Trade Me property Nigel Jeffries said property prices had "exploded" since the last revaluation.

"The property price explosion has meant that some parts of the city have become far more popular with buyers trying to get into the market."

Based on Trade Me figures Jeffries predicted parts of South and West Auckland, such as Otara, Mangere, Wiri, Otahuhu, Helensville and Ranui, would see the biggest jumps of between 50 to 60 per cent.

These figures, which Auckland Council used to help calculate property rates, could in turn lead to a rise in homeowners' rates bills - albeit officials have said previously that this would be unlikely to happen till next year.

Property owners were being advised that new valuations did not automatically translate to the same amount in rates rises.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said rates rises were more to do with the rise in proportion to the change in values in other suburbs.

"Households whose property values have risen at a higher percentage than others in the city could be hit with a higher rates rise in proportion to those whose values have not risen as much."

Goodall also said the valuations were not indicative of the property's actual worth, but more a reflection of the market as at July 1, 2017.

"It is used to understand the relative difference between properties to assist when setting rates for each individual property."

In an earlier Herald article the deputy mayor, Bill Cashmore, urged Aucklanders not to panic if their house had seen a jump in value because it would not instantly translate to rates rises, nor would it be reflective of how much their rates would rise.

"Say the average valuation increase is 50 per cent and your house has gone up by 50 per cent, it won't affect your rates other than the normal incremental increase."

But he said if there was a rise well above or below the average this could see a larger hike or drop in rates bill.

Mortgage broker Bruce Patten said any rates rises would be tough for first-home buyers.

"The people that are going to be worst affected are first-home buyers and retired people ... the ones struggling as it is with big mortgages."

"Our rates on this commercial building I own are higher than my house and yet my house is larger in size and there are probably more services I utilise in there than in a commercial building."

Auckland Ratepayers Alliance spokeswoman Jo Holmes hoped the rise in property values did not put rates up beyond 2.5 per cent.

She hoped local government would stop "constantly raiding ratepayers' pockets" and look at its own spending instead.

The ratepayers group has long campaigned against what it saw as the council's "persistent rate hikes" and "wasteful spending".

Mayor Phil Goff had during his mayoral campaign pledged to keep rates increases to 2.5 per cent or less this term, but an earlier Herald article indicated this could be in jeopardy.

While he had achieved 2.5 per cent in his first budget this year, the council was right up against its debt ceiling, putting huge financial constraints on the mayor heading into a new 10-year budget.

Auckland Council head of rates Debbie Acott said property valuations are used by council to work out everyone's share of rates.

"They don't mean thatwe collect any more money," she said.

"The revaluation doesn't impact on this year's rates. Individual propery owners' future rates bills will depend on their revaluation and the next budget, which will be agreed on in 2018."

New RVs are released triennially, after a regionwide revaluation of all commercial, industrial and rural properties that every council in New Zealand is legally required to carry out.



Property owners who had subscribed would receive an email on Monday detailing their individual property valuations, otherwise the information would be on the council website.

In 2014 public interest in individual valuations crashed the website - just how the council plans to avoid a repeat crash should be revealed at the media briefing today.

Individual valuations will also be available on qv.co.nz and on the Herald website on Monday.

Change in values since 2014

Auckland region

Up 45 per cent since July 2014 to $1.04m in July 2017



Biggest jumper

Northwest Manukau

Up 56.8 per cent since July 2014 to $767,205 in July 2017



Smallest jumper

Coastal North Shore up 39.4 per cent since July 2014 to $1.38m in July 2017