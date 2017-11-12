Emirates has tonight unveiled completely refreshed interiors for its Boeing 777 aircraft, including it new first-class private suites it says were inspired by Mercedes Benz and technology from Nasa.

The leather seat reclines into a fully flat bed and can be placed in a "zero-gravity" position inspired by Nasa technology, giving a feeling of relaxation and weightlessness, Emirates says.

To ensure all first-class customers have a view, Emirates is introducing what it says are the industry's first virtual windows for suites located in the middle of the cabin.

These virtual windows - which are used in some cruise ships - project the view from outside the aircraft using real-time camera technology. In the other suites, binoculars are available for customers who want to explore the sky outside their windows.

On the first day of the Dubai Air Show, the airline said the new suites with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors would be a "game changer".

The unveiling comes just under a fortnight after rival Singapore Airlines revealed new first-class suites in its superjumbos that could feature double beds.

Dining in the Emirates 777 first-class suite. Photo / Supplied

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark said Emirates pioneered the private suite concept back in 2003, and the airline continued to set the industry benchmark.

The suites have nearly 4sq m of personal space and are arranged in a 1-1-1 configuration at the front of the 777s.

Emirates' latest first-class product gives a nod to the design philosophy of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

"We are very excited about our new fully-enclosed suite which is a real game-changer in terms of privacy, comfort, and thoughtful luxury. This is the first time an Emirates product has been so influenced by another luxury brand, but it is a natural fit," said Clark.

Emirates has updated the most popular features of its private suites, including a personal minibar for drinks and snacks within each suite; and wireless controls to adjust seating positions, as well as to navigate the in-flight entertainment system.

The Boeing 777s don't have the showers that are aboard Emirates' A380s.

All parts of the plane have had a multi-million-dollar upgrade.

"The in-flight experience is the heart of our brand and service proposition. features our latest fully-flat leather seats with personal minibars, economy-class seats have adjustable full leather headrests, and the in-flight entertainment system has been upgraded for all cabin classes."

Passengers would see more modern and airy cabins, said Clark.

The latest Emirates 777 aircraft with the new features will enter commercial service on December 1, making its debut on flights from Dubai to Geneva and Brussels. Emirates uses A380s on its services out of New Zealand.