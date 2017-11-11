A ''mind-blowing'' plan to redevelop Dunedin's Steamer Basin looks to have widespread public support after being unveiled yesterday.

The idea, prepared by Damien van Brandenburg, of Architecture Van Brandenburg, envisages the redevelopment of the basin into a stunning array of new signature buildings and public spaces, including a marine research centre, office spaces, an art gallery and cultural centre, and a low-rise hotel.

Key stakeholders - from Port Otago to Ngai Tahu - have thrown their support behind the plan, described by Otago Regional Council chairman Stephen Woodhead as "mind-blowing and fantastic".

ODT readers were quick to give their opinions yesterday, and most were firmly in support - in an unofficial ODT Online poll, 90% of respondents said they supported the plan.

Advertisement

There was a generally positive response on social media, but a fair number of people were firmly opposed to the concept, claiming the buildings looked like ''clam shells'', ''pistachios'' and ''pipis''.

Animation Research Ltd's Ian Taylor, who prepared an animation to showcase the project's potential, said he thought it represented a "turning point" for the city.

"I think it's stunning. I think it's the future of the city."