New Zealand retail spending on electronic cards rose in October, boosted by the hospitality industry as people spent more eating out.

Seasonally adjusted retail spending on credit and debit cards rose 0.3 per cent from September, when it also rose 0.3 per cent on the month, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement.

Total spending, including non-retail industries, rose 0.4 per cent on the month after a flat result in September.

"The latest increase in the hospitality industry reflected spending in bars, cafés and restaurants, and takeaway shops," Stats NZ retail manager Sue Chapman said.

Spending rose in four of the six industries. The largest movement was in the hospitality industry, up $15 million or 1.5 per cent.

Spending on durables fell $5.7 million or 0.5 per cent while apparel spending rose $800,000 or 0.3 per cent and expenditure on consumables was up $2.2 million or 0.1 per cent.

Spending on fuel fell $4.7 million or 0.8 per cent while spending on motor vehicles was up $1 million or 0.6 per cent.

Today's figures show actual retail spending climbed 1.2 per cent to $5.2 billion in October from the same month a year ago. Card-holders across all industries made 143 million transactions in October versus 137 million in September. The average value was steady at $48.