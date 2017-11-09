Emirates has got the first of its corporate jets made by Brazil's Embraer to train pilots at its new academy in Dubai.

The airline has taken delivery of the first of five Phenom 100EVs that will make up the fleet of the Flight Training Academy.

Emirates is a launch customer for the new Phenom aircraft, assembled at Embraer's production facility in Melbourne, Florida.

There are more than 350 of the aircraft flying in 37 countries. It was first certified in 2008 for the Brazilian plane maker that also makes regional jets for airlines and has also made a military heavy lifter which it is hoping to sell to New Zealand.

During the last few months, several teams from Embraer worked on the final stages of aircraft production including assembly, testing and painting.

The Academy's first Embraer Phenom 100EV landed in Dubai following an eight-day journey across more than 16,000 kilometres and 11 countries. The aircraft was ferried by two Embraer pilots to Dubai via airports in the United States, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Scotland, Germany, Hungary, Greece, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

In addition to the five Embraer Phenom 100EV aircraft, the Emirates Flight Training Academy has placed an order for 22 Cirrus SR22 G6 single-engine piston aircraft, of which six aircraft have already been delivered.

Emirates says the aircraft is an ideal entry-level jet for jet pilot training.

The Phenom 100EV features state-of-the-art avionics and the industry's first ever touchscreen glass flight deck designed for light turbine aircraft.

The aircraft's cockpit philosophy prioritises human factors and its computer systems offer trainees high levels of preparation for airline flight operations.

The Phenom 100EV will allow cadets to benefit from airline-grade technology and performance during their training. Powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW617F1-E engines, with 1730 pounds of thrust, the aircraft has a four-occupant range of 2182 km.

Emirates Flight Training Academy, located near Dubai World Central (DWC) airport in Dubai South, is designed to be one of the most advanced flight training facilities in the world.

Scheduled to be officially inaugurated during next week's Dubai Airshow, the facility will be spread over an area the size of 200 football fields and includes ground school classrooms, ground based simulators, a training aircraft fleet, a dedicated runway, an independent air traffic control tower and a maintenance centre in addition to accommodation and recreational facilities for cadets.

Emirates went on a pilot recruitment drive in New Zealand earlier this year.