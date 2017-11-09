UK fashion giant Topshop has revealed that they are abolishing separate changing rooms for men and women in favour of "gender-neutral" rooms.

The decision came after a complaint made by a customer at one of their stores in Manchester.

Travis Alabanza, who identifies as "trans feminine", was wearing a dress and make-up when they queued to try on some items, however was turned away from the female-only changing room and told to go to Topman - the retailer's male arm, according to The Sun.

Travis later asked the store via Twitter: "Who made you in charge of deciding who is woman enough to use your changing room? You just lost an easy sale and money."

Advertisement

Topshop later issued a statement saying they were gender-neutral.

These are some in urban outfitters. Locker style. Secure space, x pic.twitter.com/NhJnm4BoIN — Travis (@travisalabanza) November 5, 2017

A spokeswoman for the store, which is popular with teenage girls, said: "The Topshop and Topman fitting rooms are available for all customers to use."

Not everyone is happy with the decision though.

A mum said that "a flimsy curtain" was not enough to deter people spying on "little girls" trying on clothes.

But another mum said "pervs" were just as likely to be female, adding: "Most changing rooms are monitored anyway."