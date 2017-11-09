Two units in Auckland's eastern suburbs that sold for more than $1 million above CV have bucked a nationwide trend of declining sales and values.

The pair of two-bedroom units on Mission Bay's Ronaki Rd sold at auction on Wednesday for $3,070,000 - way above their combined CV of $1,980,000.

Ray White agent Wayne Maguire acknowledged the sale was "pretty unusual" alongside recent trends and said it showed demand was holding strong in the eastern suburbs.

Inside the apartment.

"Sales around the $3 million mark in the eastern suburbs are obviously very common but this was quite unusual - for both of those to go at one time."

He also said the timing in which the house was sold was odd; the 24 registered bidders entered $2,070,000 worth of bids in a little over five minutes.

"I allocate an hour usually in auction, just in case we need to stop and negotiate.

"But in this case it was literally woah to go," Maguire said.

The homes on the properties were concrete block, 1970s original units boating "fantastic" views of the water.

The latest Quotable Value property value index released last month showed values had been falling nationwide since March.

"The average New Zealand sales price over the last three months has dropped to $399,055, from the $401,968 reported last month," the report said.

At the start of October research director Jonno Ingerson told the Herald sales were below both last year's and the long-term average.

However, the Auckland area had showed signs of stabilisation during October, with values now one per cent below March.

The average sales price for the Auckland region during October was $521,526.