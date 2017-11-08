Precinct Properties New Zealand is considering a seven-year bond offer to repay bank debt.

The listed commercial property investor says it is considering making an offer of secured, unsubordinated, fixed-rate seven-year bonds to institutional and New Zealand retail investors, with details to be released next week when the offer is expected to open.

It has appointed ANZ, First NZ Capital and Forsyth Barr as joint lead managers and Hobson Wealth Partners as co-manager.

"We believe this option is well suited to Precinct's current strategy and will further improve our capital structure post issue," chair Craig Stobo said in his speech to the company's annual meeting in Auckland this morning, according to notes published on the NZX.

Advertisement

"Diversifying our funding sources remains a core component of Precinct's capital management strategy. We will prudently consider future funding options which are well suited to Precinct's strategy and further improve our capital structure."

Precinct increased annual profit 17 per cent to $162.1 million in the latest financial year ended June 30. Stobo said the company's gearing was now at 18 per cent, from 25.1 per cent at the end of 2017, after the company raised $150m of four-year, fixed-rate subordinated convertible notes in September.

The company also today said it would pay a 1.45 cent per share first-quarter dividend, up 3.6 per cent on a year earlier. It expects to pay a 5.8 cents per share dividend for the 2018 financial year, up from 5.6 cents in 2017, and is confident about the dividend growth into the future.

The shares dipped 0.4 per cent to $1.29, and have gained 7.9 per cent this year.