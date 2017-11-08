A local fund manager has slammed Xero's decision to leave the NZX but its chief executive says Kiwi investors will benefit from the move.

The accounting software company, which is the eight largest company on the NZX outside the banks and the Fonterra Shareholders Fund, this morning said it would stopping trading on the New Zealand share market at the end of January and de-list on February 2.

James Lindsay, senior portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management New Zealand, said the move was disappointing and disrespectful.

"I am terribly disappointed in the management of Xero at the abandonment of the NZX listing."

Advertisement

"Xero is a business started in New Zealand with NZ staff and NZ effort and has many loyal shareholders here for the decade its been listed."

"Many will consider this a disrespectful move to their NZ origins."

But Xero boss Rod Drury said de-listing from the NZX would not change the company, which will remain headquartered in New Zealand, and it would be good for its New Zealand investors.

"We are still the same. It will be really good for them as its creates more opportunity for us as a company."

Drury said Xero was now was one the largest technology companies in Australasia.

The move to consolidate its listing on the ASX was all about getting access to that larger market and to a broader range of analyst and broker coverage as well as bigger investors.

"It's really the next stage of our growth."

Drury said Xero had had amazing support from the NZX and said the exchange had done nothing wrong.

"We have had a brilliant experience with the NZX."

Its departure will leave a major hole in the New Zealand share market.

But Drury said there were a whole lot of New Zealand technology companies coming through.

He said New Zealanders should be proud of its exchange and he hoped Xero's growth and success would encourage others to come through and list on the NZX.

"New Zealand tech companies should list locally."

An NZX spokeswoman said it was naturally disappointed that Xero had decided to leave the local market

"We are proud of Xero's achievements over the past decade. Its strong performance and support from the New Zealand market has generated opportunities and wealth for local investors."

She said Xero's listing on the NZX had extended beyond the benefits of solely raising capital.

"It has supported Xero's growth aspirations, with the company successfully leveraging its local listing to reinforce its brand and compete globally. NZX is pleased to have played a pivotal role in this."

The surprise announcement came as Xero's earnings went into positive territory for the first time as the accounting software provider shrunk its half year loss to $21.1 million.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $5.4 million for six months to September 30.

Xero's half year loss was down from $43.9 million in the same prior period as the company continued to grow subscription numbers and revenue.

Its added more than 160,000 net new subscribers over the six months growing numbers to 1,199,000 subscribers at 30 September 2017.