Embattled Dreamworld owner Ardent Leisure has lost its second CEO in six months after Simon Kelly announced his sudden exit.

Kelly, who was the group's managing director, announced his resignation in a statement to the ASX this morning, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Kelly, a former Nine Entertainment finance boss, had been in the role since April after replacing Deborah Thomas, who had resigned following a tough period for the theme park operator in the wake of last year's Thunder River Rapids tragedy.

"It has been a pleasure to lead the Group and I am pleased that we have made real progress on our strategic and operational priorities," Kelly said in his statement.

Advertisement

"I remain very positive about the potential of the Group's businesses."

Dreamworld reported visitation slumps of 51.3 per cent for December 2016, 39.6 per cent for January 2017 and 29 per cent for February 2017, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

During its search for a new CEO, finance chief Geoff Richardson will act as interim CEO, according to Sydney Morning Herald.