With all the hype surrounding the release of the new iPhone X, Samsung has brought out a video advertisement in which they savagely mock Apple and its customers.

The ad is called "Samsung Galaxy: Growing Up" and shows a young man buying his first iPhone in 2007 and calling his friend to tell him.

A series of clips then play showing the man upgrading to different iPhone models over the years and being repeatedly disappointed by them.

The video shows him trying to take a photograph only to be told there is not enough storage on the phone, along with having to use the iPhone's headphone adaptor to charge the phone and listen to music at the same time.

Advertisement

The man eventually gets rid of his iPhone in favour of a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and is shown giving people lining up for the new iPhone X pitiful looks.