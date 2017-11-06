Wait times for buses to and from Auckland Airport domestic terminal are to be halved from next month from 30 to 15 minutes.

The changes will not affect the SkyBus which operates between the city centre and the airport.

Alongside the airport's $1.8 billion infrastructure spending programme, Auckland Transport will increase the frequency of its 380 Airporter bus service from December 10, Auckland Airport said on its website

The 380 Airporter operates between Manukau and Onehunga via Papatoetoe Train Station and to the airport.

Advertisement

The domestic terminal has also freed up more space for public motorists by creating a new road exclusively for commercial vehicles, giving members of the public exclusive access to George Bolt Memorial Drive to get to the pick up and drop off sites.

"The new commercial access road is going to take the commercial vehicles and taxis off George Bolt ... which is going to free up the pick up and drop off area because the traffic can get quite heavy down there," an airport spokeswoman said.

As well as freeing up traffic for the public, the new network would improve access to taxis from the Jetstar and Air New Zealand forecourts.

The $1.8b investment in aeronautical infrastructure over the next five years is expected to reduce average international passenger charges by 1.7 per cent in real terms each year while domestic passenger charges will increase by 0.8 per cent per annum.

According to the company, its new prices for the 2018-2022 financial years will target a return on investment of 6.99 per cent.