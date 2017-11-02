House of Travel is selling what it says is the best Air New Zealand airfare to London it's ever offered.

Passengers can fly economy from $1649 return a person aboard during March and April next year.

The agent says the usual fare for the flight via Los Angeles was around $3200.

The previous "best ever" price from Air New Zealand on this particular route was $2000.

House of Travel's commercial director, Brent Thomas, said the fare was "incredible".

It allowed passengers to travel with Air New Zealand the whole way rather than connecting to a codeshare partner.



"We know that when travelling long-haul, Kiwis like to keep hassle to a minimum and travel with airlines they know and trust. As the national carrier there is a lot of loyalty between Kiwi travellers and Air New Zealand".

There have been cheaper deals to Europe - including Philippine Air's sub-$1000 deal - but these often took longer and were on less highly rated carriers. London was also more expensive to fly in to than other European cities.

Air New Zealand last week was named airline of the year by AirlineRatings.com for the fifth year in a row.

International passenger numbers to Britain continue to increase year-on-year, with more than 87,000 New Zealanders heading there in the year to date. London was a central hub for European travel and airfare deals for 2018 have been competitive due to increasing competition, capacity and favourable exchange rates, said Thomas.



"This time of year is a highly competitive period for airlines with numerous deals hitting the market for customers to pick from for their 2018 travel plans. It is great to have an offer like this available with Air New Zealand and we're expecting this to be very popular."